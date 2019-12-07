Defense team for Walmart shooting suspect seeking to add third attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The defense for the Walmart shooting suspect is asking an El Paso judge if they can add a third attorney to its team.

Court documents show that attorneys for Patrick Crusius, 21, requested 409th District Court Judge Sam Medrano to appoint El Paso lawyer, Felix Valenzuela as a third chair counsel in the case.

In a motion request, the defense counsel claims the case is too complex compared to a standard criminal case and that the amount of work is, “staggering.”

Lawyers for Crusius also said it would be impossible for them to carry out all of the tasks required of a defense counsel even with assistance from investigators and other experts.

The defense team also pointed out in the motion request that Crusius has a right to a fair trial and a right to present a complete defense team.

Crusius was arrested on Aug. 3 for allegedly shooting and killing 22 people and injuring 25 others at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso.

Authorities said he confessed to the shooting and allegedly told them he was targeting Mexicans.

Officers arrested Crusius a few blocks away from the scene.

In October, Crusius pleaded “not guilty” to charges of capital murder.

His lawyers, Joe Spencer and Mark Stevens, said the not guilty plea is an effort to fight the death penalty in the case, which prosecutors said they will seek.