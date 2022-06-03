EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Evidence presented on Friday in the courtroom were items belonging to Ricardo Marquez, the man charged with Erika Gaytan’s murder. Today, both Ricardo Marquez’s brother, Roberto Marquez, and Detective John Armendariz, were called to the stand, giving their recollection of the weeks following Gaytan’s disappearance.

Roberto Marquez said on the stand that his brother borrowed his jeep days after Gaytan went missing, saying it was not uncommon for his brother to show up to his home unannounced. Roberto Marquez then proceeded to say he had the car washed when it was returned to him.

Detective Armendariz’s testimony started with his involvement with the investigation, which began on July 19th. The day police were gathering evidence at Marquez’s home is when they searched the vehicle that was owned by Ricardo Marquez. In it they found a jerry can, and bottles of alcohol, but what prosecution presented to the courtroom were zip ties that were fastened in a certain way in which Armendariz described as in a position to be used. A pocketknife and a razor blade were also found in the car.

Police got a warrant to search the jeep belonging to Marquez’s brother and when they returned to begin the search, they discovered that Roberto Marquez did wash the vehicle which could have contained potential evidence.

When the defense cross-examined Armendariz, they were able to poke holes is many of the prosecution’s evidence presented, causing confusion within the courtroom.

This happened when the defense went to show the zip ties to the courtroom. They made a comment about how the prosecution did not wear gloves when handling the evidence, therefore making it no longer useful to the trial.

The trial is set to resume next week.

