EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Defend your pipes this holiday season!

As more and more people stay indoors due to quarantine life, this year more than ever, families are turning to home-cooked meals.

Many recipes can leave you with excess of fats, oils and greases (FOG) and those should not end up in your drains. FOG does not travel down the drain as smoothly and as effective as water. In fact, oils and grease create buildup that can cause blockages, leading to huge messes.

Also, children are often amused when they see a toy spin down the toilet drain and it could cost you more than your holiday shopping budget.

As toys travel down pipes, FOG also clings to the toys, creating a snowball effect, causing potential and major disruptions.

Be mindful of the things that are flushed down the toilet, as people are turning to wipes and paper towels with recent toilet paper shortages.

EPWater crews are spending extra hours unclogging lift stations choked with material that are not meant to be flushed down the toilet, so only flush toilet paper.

Large amounts of FOG, like oils and grease we mentioned earlier, can be stored in a leak-proof container and dropped off at one of the city’s Citizens Collection Stations.

To find the nearest location, visit https://www.elpasotexas.gov/environmental-services/clean-el-paso/citizen-collection-stations or call 311.

