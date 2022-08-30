EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found in late state of decomposition in Socorro.

Socorro police are currently responding to a call along the Berry Road in Socorro, Texas.

The medica examiner’s Officer has been called in to help identify the body.

SPD are still investigating the matter, and there are no further details as the case is ongoing.

According to SPD, there is no threat to the public currently.

No other information was provided. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

