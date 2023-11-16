EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The December 2023 City of El Paso Special Election is just a few weeks away. The ballot for this election will include an unexpired term for City of El Paso, District 2. A total of four candidates are on the ballot.

Important Dates:

Monday, November 27th (First day of Early Voting by personal appearance)

Tuesday, November 28th (Last day to apply for ballot by mail; received not postmarked)

Tuesday, December 5th (Last day of Early Voting by personal appearance)

Saturday, December 9th (Election Day)

Saturday, December 9th (Last day to receive ballot by mail at 7 p.m. if carrier envelope is not postmarked or Monday, December 11th at 5 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the Early Voting Clerk’s office on Election Day, unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply).

Voting office encourages voters to be prepared before heading to the polls:

Current election information – https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/current_election

Voter registration status/eligibility – https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/am_i_registered

Personalized sample ballot – https://sites.omniballot.us/48141/app/home

Early Voting Locations – https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/early_voting

Election Day Vote Centers – https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/where_do_i_vote

Voters may vote a regular ballot by providing one of the seven forms of acceptable photo identification or by completing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the voting place and providing one of the supporting documents. For a list of acceptable photo identifications or supporting documents, visit

https://epcountyvotes.com/voter_information/identification_required_for_voting.



If a voter requested a ballot by mail and later decides to vote at the voting place, a voter must surrender their ballot by mail to vote in person. If a voter does not surrender their ballot, a provisional ballot will be offered to the voter.

Voters with questions can call our office at (915) 546-2154 or email at epelections@epcounty.com