LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 51-year-old man Monday afternoon.



About 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a gunshot victim at the Desert Lodge Motel, 1900 W. Picacho Ave.



Officers arrived to find a 51-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries on scene. The victim’s identity will not be released until his next of kin have been notified.



No arrests have been made and investigators are still trying to identify all parties involved. Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community.



Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information that may be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.