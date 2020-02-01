Deadly rollover crash involving drunk driver, border patrol, and migrants from Ecuador

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Investigators provide an update on this week’s deadly rollover crash which happened just outside of downtown El Paso, saying it involved a drunk driver, border patrol, and migrants from Ecuador.

This happened late Wednesday night along Paisano at San Antonio Avenue.

Police say border patrol agents spotted a man loading four people into a van. As those agents approached, they say the van sped off, but lost control on a curve and crashed.

The four passengers were all from Ecuador, according to police. One of them, a 30-year-old woman was killed. Police have confirmed this to be the 9th traffic fatality of the year.

Police say the driver Daniel Humberto Castillo-Nunez,35, of Chaparral, took off running but was caught near some railroad tracks.

Castillo-Nunez is being charged with Intoxication Manslaughter, and Accident Involving Death.