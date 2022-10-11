EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans have by the end of the day to register to be able to vote in the upcoming election on Nov. 8. You can register in person, online or by mail. As long as its postmarked today’s date you will be processed as a registered voter.
According to Lisa Wise, the El Paso County elections administrator, there are a few places you can register.
Wise says the ballot will depend on where you live, but some common items you will see include federal, state, and county races, and school board or municipal races.
Early voting will begin on Oct. 24 and end Nov. 4. As for election day on Nov. 8, the polls will be open from 7 till 7p.m.
You can find more voting information by clicking on this link. El Paso County, TX Elections | El Paso County Elections Department (epcountyvotes.com)
