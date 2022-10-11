EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans have by the end of the day to register to be able to vote in the upcoming election on Nov. 8. You can register in person, online or by mail. As long as its postmarked today’s date you will be processed as a registered voter.

According to Lisa Wise, the El Paso County elections administrator, there are a few places you can register.

“We have people coming into our office to do it in person. We have someone out front, on the third floor with assisting voters. You can find applications online. Post offices have applications. Most libraries have applications. There’s some social service offices that have applications.” Lisa wise

Wise says the ballot will depend on where you live, but some common items you will see include federal, state, and county races, and school board or municipal races.

Early voting will begin on Oct. 24 and end Nov. 4. As for election day on Nov. 8, the polls will be open from 7 till 7p.m.

You can find more voting information by clicking on this link. El Paso County, TX Elections | El Paso County Elections Department (epcountyvotes.com)

