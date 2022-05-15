EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The deadline to contest your property’s appraised value and go in front of the Appraisal Review Board (ARB) is Monday May 16.

The ARB is a separate body from the appraisal office and serves a different function. It hears and resolves disputes over appraisal matters.

The El Paso Central Appraisal District updates its website with each individual contentment, then a scheduled appointment is made.

Over 7400 submissions have been filed as of Friday, May 13.

The ARB’s Role in the Property Tax System

The appraisal review board (ARB) is the judicial part of the system. The ARB is a separate body from the appraisal office and serves a different function. It hears and resolves disputes over appraisal matters.

The ARB only has authority over matters submitted to it. The ARB has no role in the day-to-day operations of the appraisal office or in appraising property.

Except where it is deciding a protest, challenge, or a correction motion, the ARB has no authority to change a value or correct the appraisal records directly.

In a challenge, it must order the chief appraiser to reappraise or correct the records related to the challenge. Only in resolving taxpayer protests can the ARB make changes or set a value on its own. Such a change only affects the property in question.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store