DeadBeach Brewery aims for national distribution, opening new brewing site

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The owners behind downtown’s DeadBeach Brewery have their sights set on the national stage, planning for distribution in at least three large cities and opening a new, larger facility in South El Paso.

While businesses have found humbling experiences throughout the last year due to the financial effects of the global pandemic, the masterminds behind DeadBeach have been quietly pursuing their dreams.

Publicly available permits show the brewery’s owners making renovations to a 35,600-square-foot warehouse built in 1972 that is located at the 3200 block of Durazno Avenue. That’s where DeadBeach hopes to can hundreds of items a minute to ship off to San Diego, Denver and New Orleans.

“We’re super excited to bring this amazing brewery to El Paso,” said Veronica Hernandez, marketing director of the brewery, adding that the business is excited to work with local contractors on the project.

For now, Hernandez says future plans for the downtown location are still being considered. Future plans include an area for patrons and tours; however, nothing is set in stone.

The brewery has served El Paso its unique suds for five years from their location in Downtown El Paso, with a patio and an in-door patron experience.

Led by owners Jason Hunt, Gabe Montoya and Justin Ordonez, the brewery has developed a well-known brand in the area, with hopes to expand to serve a national audience.

Public documents offer a glimpse at the kind of operation the brewery is working on. Under contractor Jordan Foster Construction and LoyaWilke Architects, large renovations are bringing life to the old warehouse.

Permits show crews have demolished offices and are installing a mezzanine inside the warehouse for brewery equipment. They are also installing support areas and designating three cold beer storages.

Construction crews are also set to conduct façade improvements and implement ADA ramps.