DEA warns of new phone scam where scammers impersonate federal agents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning of a new phone scam.

DEA is warning the public of a widespread fraud scheme in which scammers impersonate agents in an attempt to extort money or steal personal identifiable information, according to a news release.

DEA personnel will never contact members of the public or medical practitioners to demand money or any other form of payment, will never request personal or sensitive information, and will only notify people of a legitimate investigation or legal action in person or by official letter, the agency said.

WARNING: Be cautious of telephone calls by scammers posing as DEA employees demanding money or any other form of payment; and requesting any personal or sensitive information. #TipTuesdayhttps://t.co/ngqBBqNKKe pic.twitter.com/pSWeDKFk9U — DEA HQ (@DEAHQ) June 29, 2021

The agency said never give out money, gift cards, personally identifiable information, including bank account information.

