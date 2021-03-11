DEA to share details behind ‘Taking Down El Chapo’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Museum and Visitor’s Center has various virtual exhibits and a series of lectures including the “Taking Down El Chapo.”

The DEA said the museum produces an annual series of educational lectures designed to inform and educate the public in its efforts. Some of the past topics include drug trends, science and forensics, collection objects, and the exploits and accomplishments of the men and women of DEA.

The “Taking Down El Chapo” lecture is scheduled to release on March 17 at 8 AM.

“The lecture will feature key figures in the manhunt, capture, extradition, and conviction of Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, El Chapo, one of the most notorious criminals of the past century. Our panelists will discuss their contributions to the saga of taking him down,” said Carlos Briano, Public Information Officer for the DEA El Paso Division.

The lecture series are free. People can get tickets for the events on eventbrite. Visit deamuseum.org for more details.