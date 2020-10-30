EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you missed Saturday’s National Take Back Day, the day the Drug Enforcement Administration encourages the public to drop off their unused and expired medications for proper disposal, you don’t have to worry.

Carlos Briano, public information officer for the DEA El Paso, joined KTSM 9 News to talk about what options people have if they need to dispose of medications.

He said last weekend’s National Drug Take Back Day event yielded more than 2,000 pounds of medications in El Paso and almost 4,00 pounds in New Mexico.

Susy Castillo: That’s amazing. So what if I missed the event and I have medications i need to dispose of? Do I need to wait until the next Take Back in April/

Briano: No you don’t. We want to remind the public that we have DEA-authorized locations that collect expired, unused or unwanted medications year-round. You can find those locations at deatakeback.com. Just scroll to the tab that says year-round locations. We have over 11,000 collectors throughout the country.

Castillo: Why is it important for us to not let these drugs linger in our cabinets?

Briano: It’s a public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are very susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are extremely high. And unfortunately, so are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. So please go to deatakeback.com and find a drop of location near you.

