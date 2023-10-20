EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)-The DEA El Paso Division is inviting families who have experienced the profound loss of a loved due to an illicit substance to attend a summit hosted by the agency

The summit is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Hope Community Church located at 6115 Woodrow Bean in Northeast El Paso.

This comes as the DEA says there’s been more reported deaths due to illicit fentanyl overdose across the country.

“I want them to know that the DEA is here. We want to support you. We want to connect you with other families that have experienced a loss. We also want to equip you and let you know what DEA is doing regarding this, also what resources we have available,” Carlos Briano, the public information officer for the DEA El Paso Division, said.

To register for the event or for more information you can email Michelle.Rincon@dea.gov or call (915) 479-2540.