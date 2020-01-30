De-Stess while paying your taxes by adopting a pet

Breaking News
by: KTSM Staff

Photo courtesy of El Paso Animal Services’ Facebook page.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Consolidated Tax Office and Animal Services of El Paso are teaming up to offer taxpayers the unique experience of adopting a pet while paying taxes.

The Animal Services Pet Mobile will be set up outside of the Consolidated Tax Office to give taxpayers an opportunity to adopt pets in need of loving homes.

According to a release, studies have found that pets can lower a person’s blood pressure and accelerated heart rate associated with stress, and help improve moods.

The COnsolidated Tax Office is located in the Downtown Wells Fargo Building, 211 N. Kansas. The Pet Mobile will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, and Friday, Jan. 31.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

