EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hotel staff was threatened, and a room vandalized at the Days Inn on 10635 Gateway West according to an El Paso Police report.

Police Officials said a suspect identified as 24-year-old Stephan Aaron Alvarez was accused of vandalizing a hotel room and threatening their staff on the early hours of Sunday morning.

Hotel employees reported to authorities that the suspect had caused damage to the room where he was staying at, was acting aggressive, threatened them with a piece of broken glass and told them they were going to die.

Alvarez was still acting aggressively as officers approached his room to detain him.

Alvarez was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon under a $40,000 bond and criminal mischief and a >=$2,500 < $30,000, $20,000 bond.

