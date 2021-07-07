Day after several semi-truck crashes, experts urge public to drive safely

FILE – In this Monday, March 25, 2019, file photo, cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash. A new study says that safety features such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings could prevent more than 40% of crashes in which semis rear-end other vehicles. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three different crashes at different times on Interstate 10 on Monday involved semi-trailers. Because of this, experts in the commercial truck industry caution motorists to give space to truck drivers on the road in the event of an incident.

Sgt. Marc Couch with the Texas Department of Public Safety said many people drive in blind spots on the semi-trucks that can be dangerous.

“On the left side it could angle back towards the drivers side and passing on the right side is even more dangerous,” Couch said.

He added that drivers often cut off trucks and can tailgate them as well which lead to more collisions.

“So what will happen is it will build up and all of a sudden you’ll smash the back of a trailer there’s been numerous crashes that I have personal experience working fatality wrecks that stem strictly out of that,” Couch said.

Stephen Perez, a CDT instructor at Western Tech said they teach drivers to always be aware of other drivers on top of their own performance, especially as drivers often try to pass trucks on the road.

“When they see trucks the first thing they think is that a truck is going to slow them down so right away they want to get around that truck,” Perez said.

Drivers are encouraged to leave space in between themselves and trailers. Experts say the best thing is to leave space for one car per 10mph they are driving.

“So if you’re driving 60 mph, when you pass a truck you need to give 6 car lengths before you move over,” Couch said.