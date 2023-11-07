EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For three generations, the Daw family has served the communities of El Paso, Southern New Mexico and parts of Mexico. DAW’S Home Furnishings and Thomasville of El Paso will permanently close due to the owners’ retirement.

The going-out-of-business sale, open to the public Nov. 9, marks the end of an era that saw the family-owned furniture store define home and community for 73 years. Along with a veteran team of dedicated employees, the Daws have built a reputation for selling high-quality furniture for every room in the home.

Wade and Mark Daw and Teresa Daw Hicks are the current owners. Their father, Yaz Daw, founded the family business in 1951.

“My family and I are so grateful and blessed for the numerous decades of support we have received not only from our community but from our loyal staff, many of whom have been with us for 15 to 30 years,” said Wade Daw.

Throughout its history, DAW’S Home Furnishings and Thomasville of El Paso have supported an astounding number of community projects and groups, such as University Medical Center, El Paso Children’s Hospital, the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, Ronald Mc Donald House, El Paso Cancer Treatment Center, Catholic Charities, Child Crisis Center, Center Against Family Violence, UTEP, The Junior League of El Paso, Junior Women’s Club of El Paso, St. Vincent de Paul Society, El Paso Community College and hundreds of other community and non-profit organizations. The independent retailer has also contributed generously to many area schools and churches.

With a service heart and entrepreneurial spirit, the 22-year-old founder, Yaz Daw, and his wife, Rosalie, opened a small retail store in 1951 selling appliances, TVs, and radios to support their family of nine children. Along the way, they grew just like the city they love and expanded with two additional locations, adding furniture to the mix. In 1986, the couple consolidated the three existing locations into one mega showroom, now the current DAW’S Home Furnishings. Yaz and Rosalie’s children and grandchildren have worked and learned from their parents/grandparents through the business at various times throughout its growth.

For more details on the going-out-of-business sale or information regarding the sale of the building, please get in touch with Wade Daw at 915.591.3030 or visit www.dawshomefurnishings.com.