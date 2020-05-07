David L. Carrasco Job Corps Center launches Virtual Learning Program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The David L. Carrasco Job Corps Center has announced the launch and rollout of its Virtual Learning Program.

The Virtual Learning Program will launch Monday, May 11.

Job Corps is a tuition-free career technical training program for young adults between the ages of 16-24.

“We are very excited about the launch of the David L. Carrasco Virtual Learning Program,” says Carrasco Job Corps Center Director Jorge Pedroza. “Our instructors will create classes that our students can access with a unique code. Students and teachers will have the ability to conduct live and real-time classes through live streaming. Instructors will be able to provide feedback to students and parents through automatic updates.”

The Carrasco Job Corps said it will employ state-of-the-art Google Classroom technology to bring a virtual classroom experience to its students.

Google created Google Classroom to help teachers manage coursework and provide interactive lessons for students.

Job Corps Instructors will be able to create classes, distribute assignments, grade, and send feedback while seeing everything in one place.

For people who are interested in enrolling at David L. Carrasco Job Corps Center can contact Outreach & Admissions Supervisor Omar Figueroa at (915)-621-0881 or e-mail figueroa.omar@jobcorps.org.