Breaking News
City of El Paso reports 1 new death, 39 new cases, and 559 total recoveries

David L. Carrasco Job Corps Center launches Virtual Learning Program

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: https://www.jobcorps.gov/center/david-l-carrasco-job-corps-center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The David L. Carrasco Job Corps Center has announced the launch and rollout of its Virtual Learning Program.

The Virtual Learning Program will launch Monday, May 11.

Job Corps is a tuition-free career technical training program for young adults between the ages of 16-24.

“We are very excited about the launch of the David L. Carrasco Virtual Learning Program,” says Carrasco Job Corps Center Director Jorge Pedroza. “Our instructors will create classes that our students can access with a unique code. Students and teachers will have the ability to conduct live and real-time classes through live streaming. Instructors will be able to provide feedback to students and parents through automatic updates.”

The Carrasco Job Corps said it will employ state-of-the-art Google Classroom technology to bring a virtual classroom experience to its students.

Google created Google Classroom to help teachers manage coursework and provide interactive lessons for students.

Job Corps Instructors will be able to create classes, distribute assignments, grade, and send feedback while seeing everything in one place.

For people who are interested in enrolling at David L. Carrasco Job Corps Center can contact Outreach & Admissions Supervisor Omar Figueroa at (915)-621-0881 or e-mail figueroa.omar@jobcorps.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Organ transplant impact from COVID-19, El Paso County Commissioner kidney transplant rescheduled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Organ transplant impact from COVID-19, El Paso County Commissioner kidney transplant rescheduled"

Man laid off days before baby was born not eligible for unemployment; Why you may not be either

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man laid off days before baby was born not eligible for unemployment; Why you may not be either"

Juarez COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez COVID-19"

Statewide Silver Alert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Statewide Silver Alert"

Crossing flowers from Juarez to El Paso Valentine's Day do's and don'ts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crossing flowers from Juarez to El Paso Valentine's Day do's and don'ts"

El Paso Agents Prevent Human Smuggling Attempt

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Agents Prevent Human Smuggling Attempt"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link