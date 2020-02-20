‘Dateline NBC’ to feature 2003 murder case of NMSU student killed in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (Dateline NBC) – After hearing someone break into their apartment, two women call 911 and barricade themselves in the bathroom until help arrives.

Little do they know, their call for help holds the key to solving the mysterious murder of a young graduate student named Katie Sepich.

Sepich’s parents speak with Dateline about the investigation and their quest to change DNA collection laws. Josh Mankiewicz will have a full report. The episode will air Friday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.

