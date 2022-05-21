DASO deputies were involved in a call regarding a suicidal subject earlier today. This resulted in an officer involved shooting. This email is to advise you of a live press conference at 10:00AM on Monday, May 23, 2022 in front of the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, 845 N. Motel Boulevard, Las Cruces in order to provide you with as much information as we know. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released until then.