EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Doña Ana County Sheriff Office deputy was involved in a single crash accident at the I-25 and I-10 interchange.

The incident happened the night of August 21, 2022 around 8:11 p.m.

According to officials, the deputy involved in the crash suffered non-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no injuries to the public.

This incident is under investigation.

