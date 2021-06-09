Dangerous heat in El Paso; safety tips for extreme temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The Sun City will soon live up to its name as extreme high temperatures are in the forecast for the next several days.

While heat in El Paso is nothing new, the El Paso Fire Department warns the community to follow some safety tips during the upcoming heatwave.

Enrique Duenas Aguilar, a spokesperson with El Paso Fire, says people should avoid being outside during the hottest times of the day. If people must be outside, he suggests wearing light clothing, sunscreen and finding shade throughout the day.

“That’s really dangerous especially for the elderly because we have heat injuries people can get dehydrated, people can have heat stroke there’s a lot of things that can happen,” Duenas Aguilar said.

Some heat exhaustion signs to look out for: clammy or pale skin, loss of consciousness or dizziness, and even lack of sweating due to dehydration.

Duenas Aguilar suggests drinking plenty of water and limiting soft drinks or high sugar drinks such as energy drinks.

Some El Paso families were enjoying the hot afternoon playing in a splash pad at San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso. Duenas Aguilar said these are fun and free ways families can cool off at various locations across the city.

City facilities are also opening libraries and museums for people to spend time in air conditioned buildings, along with the city’s cooling centers at the parks.

The cooling centers are open on the following schedules:

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday

Below are the locations for the free cooling centers:

Galatzan Rec Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.

Veterans Rec Center, 5301 Salem Dr.

Chamizal Rec Center, 2101 Cypress Ave.

Gary Del Palacio Rec Center, 3001 Parkwood St.

Officer David Ortiz Rec Center, 563 North Carolina Dr.

Valle Bajo Community Center, 7380 Alameda Ave.

Marty Robbins Rec Center, 11620 Vista del Sol Dr.

