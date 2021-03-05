Dairy Queen celebrates National Oreo Day by offering a special OREO Blizzard deal

The first Oreo cookies in the United States sold for 25 cents a pound in clear glass topped novelty cans.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Start your weekend on the right note and treat yourself.

Saturday is National Oreo Day, so be ready to observe the day by having your glass of milk handy. This day is recognized across the nation each year on March 6.

However, Dairy Queen is observing the day with a twist — Mint Oreo Blizzards. Of course, KTSM 9 News’ anchors J Russell and Celina Quintana had to test the Blizzard theory by turning the treat upside down to make sure it’s the real deal. Let’s just say, there were no accidents on set!

Leave a 🍀 in the replies if you’re feeling lucky the Mint OREO® BLIZZARD of the Month is here. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/zDDn548RkN — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) February 23, 2021

Dairy Queen is celebrating with a buy one, get one offer (buy one OREO Blizzard and receive another of equal or lesser value for only 99 cents) deal on the Mint OREO Blizzard Treat.

This offer will be good at all participating DQ restaurants in Texas on Saturday only through the DQ Texas mobile app. New users receive a free mini Blizzard Treat just for signing up.