LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Dona Ana Community College (DACC) is offering a new program for the Fall 2022 semester that is geared towards easing the burden for students paying for textbooks and class materials.

The program, called Books 4 Less, will be in place for the fall 2022 semester. According to DACC officials, students will be charged a flat fee of $24 per credit hour which will cover all required course materials. The fee will come when students register for classes.

Last year Dona Ana Community College students paid an average of $36 per credit hour for books and materials though the DACC bookstore.

DACC officials say this new program, Books 4 Life, will save most students more than 33% in costs for books and materials in a semester.

DACC currently has over 200 courses and 2 entire programs (Education and Criminal Justice) utilizing the integrated access option. We are proposing to apply this to all programs and courses effective fall 2022.

As part of implementing this for all courses, students would have 100% of their course materials for a proposed $24 per credit which equates to $72 for a 3 credit course or $288 for full-time or 12 credits. This represents more than 33% cost savings from the current average.

Students will be able to pick up or access all needed print or electronic textbooks and learning materials without paying anything more out of pocket on the first day of class. Students wishing to opt out of this program for the semester and purchase materials on their own will be given the opportunity to do so before the start of the fall term.

