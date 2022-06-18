LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Doña Ana Community College (DACC) is accepting applications for a new year-long program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) for its Career and Life Skills Academy (CLSA).

It’s designed to engage participants in career exploration and self-discovery, work and professional skill development, and community engagement. Applications for registration can be found at https://dacc.asapconnected.com/#CourseGroupID=49365.

Classes begin Wednesday, August 17th with informational sessions on June 28th, July 12th and August 4th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the DACC Workforce Center, 2345 Nevada Avenue.

The CLSA provides participants complete job-shadowing, workplace observations, and an internship. The program offers:

industry-recognized credentials and micro-credentials in in-demand technical fields;

direct instruction in customer service skills, communication, teamwork, and problem-solving;

essential life skills, such as money management, health literacy, and self-advocacy; and

community-building activities where participants enhance their social networks and have opportunities for leadership and civic engagement.

The program consists of three semesters, starting fall 2022. The first semester focuses on personal and career exploration and digital literacy skills. The second semester focuses on work readiness skills and community engagement. Students will participate in a service-learning project. The final semester is dedicated to an internship and experiential learning.

For more information on the DACC Career and Life Skills Academy and to register, go to https://dacc.asapconnected.com/#CourseGroupID=49365, call (575) 527-7776 or email ctp@nmsu.edu.

