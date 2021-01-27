DACC Gadsden offering free dental hygiene services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting Wednesday, the Doña Ana Community College’s Dental Hygiene program is offering free preventive dental hygiene services to the public at the DACC Dental Clinic at the Gadsden Center, 1700 O’Hara Road in Anthony, N.M.

Offered services include free cleanings, x-rays, dental sealants, oral cancer screenings and oral hygiene education to all in the Chaparral, Anthony and Sunland Park areas.

Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday throughout the year. Services are provided through students in the DACC Dental Hygiene program with a registered dental hygienist to help give students additional hands-on experience, as well as to provide dental hygiene care to those who might not be able to afford the services.

To schedule an appointment, call (575) 202-0482 or (575) 528-7071. Patients will need one proof of residency, such as a utility bill, to verify they are residents of Chaparral, Anthony or Sunland Park.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, patients must not have traveled outside the state of New Mexico (except El Paso or Juarez) in the last 14 days and must not exhibit any physical symptoms of COVID-19.

For more information, please contact the DACC Dental Hygiene Program at (575) 528-7071.