CVS offering COVID-19 booster shots in El Paso

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans interested in a COVID-19 booster shot can visit four CVS locations in town for another dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Along with today’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending some adults in the United States get a vaccine booster shot, CVS announced select locations will offer doses.

CVS is offering doses at at least four locations, two on the West Side and two on the East Side, according to the store’s website. In order to qualify, individuals must have gotten their last shot six months before.

Also, individuals must be at least 65-years-old or older and be a resident of a long-term care facility. Or, be 18 years-old or older with underlying medical conditions and at higher risk for severe COVID-19 complications.

The booster is also available to individuals who are in high-risk occupational or institutional exposure.

Residents are also able to schedule flu shots along with a COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the CVS website.

