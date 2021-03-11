CVS adds El Paso to list of COVID-19 vaccine sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso CVS locations are among 73 new COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas in addition to 106 previous stores activated throughout the state.

Registration for doses of the COVID-19 vaccine begins Saturday to eligible populations, according to a news release. Members of the public will begin receiving their doses as soon as Sunday.

CVS says there will now be 180 stores participating in efforts to vaccinate the public in Texas. The doses are provided through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we sere,” said Neela Montgomery, president of CVS Pharmacy and executive vice president of CVS health.

CVS is accepting registration in advance at CVS.com or through its mobile application. People without the application can dial 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.