CVS adds El Paso to list of COVID-19 vaccine sites

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso CVS locations are among 73 new COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas in addition to 106 previous stores activated throughout the state.

Registration for doses of the COVID-19 vaccine begins Saturday to eligible populations, according to a news release. Members of the public will begin receiving their doses as soon as Sunday.

CVS says there will now be 180 stores participating in efforts to vaccinate the public in Texas. The doses are provided through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we sere,” said Neela Montgomery, president of CVS Pharmacy and executive vice president of CVS health.

CVS is accepting registration in advance at CVS.com or through its mobile application. People without the application can dial 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

An alleged carjacking caught on camera

EPPD arrests man shot by law enforcement in Downtown

DEA features 'Taking Down El Chapo' lecture

El Paso man accused of burglarizing 10 vehicles

SWAT Standoff suspect arrested again by police

Healthcare workers hold vigil for one year of pandemic in el paso

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link