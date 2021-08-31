Customs and Border Protection seize over 300 pounds of pork at El Paso port

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized over 300 pounds of pork bologna and turkey ham on Thursday at the Downtown International Bridge.

U.S. officials say a 20-year-old U.S. citizen attempted entry into the U.S. from Mexico and appeared to have meat products in the back seat of a 2012 Honda Odyssey. He allegedly made a negative declaration of foods before agents referred him for secondary inspection.

Agents say they found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey ham under blankets, seats, the center console and inside a duffle bag.

Courtesy of CBP

The 20-year-old allegedly admitted the bologna was going to be used for resale purposes in the U.S.

Federal agents issued him a $1,000 civil penalty and seized the products.

“With the recent detection of African Swine Fever in the Dominican Republic, it is important that no pork products are brought into the U.S.<” Hector Mancha, CBP El Paso director of Field Operations said. “Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can be detrimental to our agriculture industry.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.