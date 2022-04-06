EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Recently, City Council approved updates to the City of El Paso’s Museum and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) FY2023 Cultural Funding Program Guidelines.
Local artists and registered non-profit organizations are invited to apply to one of the following categories:
- Artist Incubator Program
- Arts Activate Program (funded with support from the National Endowment for the Art – American Rescue Plan)
- Operating Support Program
All prospective applicants must attend a mandatory orientation session prior to applying to the Cultural Funding Program. All sessions for FY 2023 will take place on Zoom.
A full schedule of orientation sessions is available online.
MCAD officials say they’ve been working to create a thriving arts and cultural community in El Paso for more than 15 years.
Since 2007, MCAD has awarded over $5 million to local artists and non-profit organizations through the Cultural Funding Program. The Cultural Funding Program has been cited as model of transparency by the Texas Commission on the Arts.
FY2023 Cultural Funding Program guidelines can be found online.
