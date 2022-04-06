EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Recently, City Council approved updates to the City of El Paso’s Museum and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) FY2023 Cultural Funding Program Guidelines.

Local artists and registered non-profit organizations are invited to apply to one of the following categories:

Artist Incubator Program

Arts Activate Program (funded with support from the National Endowment for the Art – American Rescue Plan)

Operating Support Program

All prospective applicants must attend a mandatory orientation session prior to applying to the Cultural Funding Program. All sessions for FY 2023 will take place on Zoom.

A full schedule of orientation sessions is available online.

MCAD officials say they’ve been working to create a thriving arts and cultural community in El Paso for more than 15 years.

MCAD understands that artist, cultural workers, and the non-profit sector are the foundation of this work and enhance the quality of life for El Paso residents and visitors alike through the presentation and creation of innovative arts and cultural programming. The Cultural Funding Program is a major contributor to the continued development of the creative sector. MCAD’s Cultural Funding Program recently a received a grant from the National Endowment of the Arts that will support artists and non-profit organizations who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. City of El Paso’s Museum and Cultural Affairs Department

Since 2007, MCAD has awarded over $5 million to local artists and non-profit organizations through the Cultural Funding Program. The Cultural Funding Program has been cited as model of transparency by the Texas Commission on the Arts.

FY2023 Cultural Funding Program guidelines can be found online.

