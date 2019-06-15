Crime Stoppers: Young suspects believed to have stolen credit cards, handgun

Crime Stoppers of El Paso is featuring three people suspected of burglarizing a car, stealing a gun from inside and using credit cards to buy items at a nearby Walmart late last month.

The burglary happened between the afternoon of Thursday, May 23 and the early morning hours of Friday, May 24 when a SUV in the 5100 block of Bastille was burglarized. The three suspects broke into the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and began ransacking it. They were able to take a wallet containing cash and credit cards along with a handgun that was left inside the vehicle.

Early Friday morning, the three suspects were captured on surveillance at the Walmart store located at 4530 Woodrow Bean entering the store and using the stolen credit cards to purchase items.

The three suspects all appear to be young, in their teens or very early 20s. One has an identifying tattoo on their forearm.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these burglars should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online atwww.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.