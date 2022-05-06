EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature.

The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Mark Vince Sanchez

Lloyd J. Akers-Taylor

Fernando Morales

Janerio Lee

Fernando Torres

Ivan Flores

Juan Carlos Payan

Michael Aguilar-Armendariz

Natasha Nicole Brown

The agencies submit these fugitives to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., which distributes them to the news media and offers the use of the Crime Stoppers hotline for information regarding the whereabouts of these fugitives.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line.

Tipsters will remain anonymous, and if the tip leads to an arrest, the tipster can qualify for a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crime.

