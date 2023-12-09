Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying two men who were recorded using a stolen credit card from a vehicle burglary.

Police say that on the evening of Monday, November 6, and the early morning of Tuesday, November 7, several vehicles were burglarized on the streets of Inca Dove, Cloud Ridge, and Dakota Ridge.

According to police, a handgun was among the property stolen in the burglaries. Two men used a credit card stolen in the burglaries. The men were recorded at the Speedway located at 7001 South Desert Blvd.

alleged suspect of burglary

Suspects were seen in a single-cab Ford Ranger Pickup truck with a flare-side bed.

Anyone with any information on this hit-and-run crash should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.