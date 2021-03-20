Crime of the Week: Police search for burglars who targeted vehicles near Central gym

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is searching for burglars who targeted several vehicles parked near a Central El Paso gym two weeks ago.

This week’s Crime Stopper’s Crime of the Week centers around a case where police say two men burglarized three vehicles parked on the 4300 block of Rosa Avenue. The owners of the vehicles were at a nearby gym when the burglaries took place.

“The suspects broke a window to each of the vehicles to steal purses left inside,” police allege.

El Paso police say the suspects appear to have a thin build, and were both wearing hooded sweatshirts. They fled the scene in a dark-colored, 4-door Nissan Murano. And, are suspected of driving toward East El Paso County.

The public is urged to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso if they have information about the case. They can be reached by calling 566-8477 (TIPS) or online on their website.