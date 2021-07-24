Crime of the Week: Police continue search for hit-and-run suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso says local authorities are still looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 24-year-old man on U.S. 54 in May.

In this week’s Crime of the Week, law enforcement calls on the public to notify authorities of the whereabouts of a driver a Nissan Versa who allegedly struck Sergio Alberto Banda on May 23, 2021.

Police say Banda was killed after being struck by the vehicle as he walked on one of the southbound lanes on the highway. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police allege.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso says the vehicle is a Grey Nissan Versa made between 2011 and 2019. It may have damage on the front left side, including a missing driver’s side mirror.

Individuals with knowledge of the alleged-hit-and-run case are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at their website. Tips can be made anonymously and if they lead to an arrest, may qualify for a cash reward.

