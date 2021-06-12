Crime of the Week: Man caught on camera using stolen credit cards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of using credit cards stolen from a hotel room in East El Paso.

According to EPPD, at 2 p.m. on May 2, the victim was going in and out of his hotel room at the Hampton Inn and Suites, located at 6635 Gateway W. while doing laundry.

Investigators said at some point, someone walked into the victim’s room and stole his wallet. On May 4, at 4:32 a.m., a man used one of the stolen credit cards at a 7-Eleven store, located at 4413 Dyer St.

The suspect is a white male, in his 30s, has an average build and has short hair. The man was wearing a white T-shirt with a logo on the left breast area and dark pants. The man was driving a light-colored four-door car.









Anyone with information on the identity of this man should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso

immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.