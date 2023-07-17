EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man broke into a Northeast El Paso business to steal beer and Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help to identify this beer burglar through the Crime of the Week.

On Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 3:45 A.M., a man used a large rock to break the glass front door to the Dollar General located at 8500 Dyer. The man burglarized the store walking to the beer section and taking at least two 18-packs of beer.

Crime of the Week. Photo: Crime Stoppers of El Paso

The suspect dropped two other packs of beer in the burglary. The man appears to be a Hispanic male, using a blue shirt to hide his face. He was wearing a gray tee shirt, blue denim jeans, and boots. Investigators found evidence that the suspect may have fled into the neighboring Villa Ciento Apartments at 8604 Dyer.

Anyone with any information on this burglary should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS)or online: www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.