Crime of the Week: East El Paso hit-and-run suspect still at large

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Crime Stoppers and the El Paso Police Department are looking for a driver who is allegedly responsible for critically injuring a man in East El Paso after a hit-and-run.

An unidentified man was attempting to cross the 1400 block of Zaragoza Road when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to police. He had successfully passed the southbound lane but was later hit crossing the northbound lanes just before midnight on Feb. 23.

“The man landed in an area with vegetation between the street and sidewalk,” a news release said.

A work crew found the man hours after being struck by the vehicle, according to police.

Investigators claim the vehicle that struck the man is a four-door car that appears to be dark-colored.

Members of the public with information about the hit-and-run are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915)-566-8477 or their website. Tips can be made anonymously and may help lead to an arrest. They may also qualify for a cash reward.