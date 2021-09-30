Crime in El Paso went down as COVID-19 spread throughout the community

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
South El Paso Body

EPPD responds to the scene in South El Paso where a body was found.
Photo Credit: KTSM 9 News/Photojournalist Miguel Paredes.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Overall, crime in El Paso dipped during 2020 as government mandates ordered residents to shelter in place while COVID-19 infections spread.

The El Paso Police Department saw a 16 percent decrease in crime between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest figures from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Murders fell by 12, burglaries feel by 200 cases and auto thefts fell by more than 436 incidents.

The same data shows crime dropped statewide by nearly three percent compared to 2019. But murders increased in other parts of Texas.

El Paso saw the least amount of murders among major Texas cities. In El Paso, there were a reported 28 murders compared to 236 in Dallas, 400 in Houston, 126 in San Antonio and 43 in Austin.

State data show 1,900 murders were accounted for throughout the state last year.

Larceny remains highest among reported crimes in El Paso. There were 7,245 cases of larceny in the city compared to 8,479 reported cases in 2019.

Assaults are the second most reported cases in El Paso with 1,589 cases reported in 2020 and 1,734 reported in 2019.

CRIME20192020
MURDER4028
RAPE310260
ROBBERY338289
ASSAULT1,7341,589
BURGLARY1,048847
LARCENY8,4797,245
AUTO THEFT851415
TOTAL12,80010,673 -16.6% CHANGE
DATA COMPILED BY THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY CRIME REPORT FOR 2020 BASED ON EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Designer competes on National TV

New median down Copia causes residents frustration, TxDOT says it's for safety

EPPD Misconduct Investigation Process

09-26-21 5p Redistricting Package

09-29-21 6p Redistricting Package

Miner Morning Mania: UTEP's Cheer and Dance team invited to Macy's Parade

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link