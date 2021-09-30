Crime in El Paso went down as COVID-19 spread throughout the community

EPPD responds to the scene in South El Paso where a body was found. Photo Credit: KTSM 9 News/Photojournalist Miguel Paredes.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Overall, crime in El Paso dipped during 2020 as government mandates ordered residents to shelter in place while COVID-19 infections spread.

The El Paso Police Department saw a 16 percent decrease in crime between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest figures from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Murders fell by 12, burglaries feel by 200 cases and auto thefts fell by more than 436 incidents.

The same data shows crime dropped statewide by nearly three percent compared to 2019. But murders increased in other parts of Texas.

El Paso saw the least amount of murders among major Texas cities. In El Paso, there were a reported 28 murders compared to 236 in Dallas, 400 in Houston, 126 in San Antonio and 43 in Austin.

State data show 1,900 murders were accounted for throughout the state last year.

Larceny remains highest among reported crimes in El Paso. There were 7,245 cases of larceny in the city compared to 8,479 reported cases in 2019.

Assaults are the second most reported cases in El Paso with 1,589 cases reported in 2020 and 1,734 reported in 2019.

CRIME 2019 2020 MURDER 40 28 RAPE 310 260 ROBBERY 338 289 ASSAULT 1,734 1,589 BURGLARY 1,048 847 LARCENY 8,479 7,245 AUTO THEFT 851 415 TOTAL 12,800 10,673 -16.6% CHANGE DATA COMPILED BY THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY CRIME REPORT FOR 2020 BASED ON EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

