Creative Kids partnering with El Paso Pro-Musica to provide online educational lessons

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Pro-Musica is collaborating with Creative Kids of El Paso to provide educational lessons for the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso.

Creative Kids works with disadvantaged youth, children who are battling cancer, and children with disabilities.

The organization has been offering virtual art classes online for the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso.

Organizers said the lessons are accompanied by music from El Paso Pro-Musica to help inspire young artists during their virtual lessons.

Some of the pieces include music from Artistic Director Zuill Bailey and UTEP Graduate Student Chris Beroes-Haigis.

“We are forging exciting relationships in the community to ensure that young people are exposed to the arts. We applaud Creative Kids for their video lessons during these difficult times of learning, and hope to continue our new joint collaboration into the future,” said Zuill Bailey, Artistic Director of El Paso Pro-Musica.

The first collaboration is “Matisse’s Muse,” with Stephen Ingle who offered the art and history lesson.

