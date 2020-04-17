Creative Kids partnering with El Paso Pro-Musica to provide online educational lessons

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Pro-Musica is collaborating with Creative Kids of El Paso to provide educational lessons for the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso.

Creative Kids works with disadvantaged youth, children who are battling cancer, and children with disabilities.

The organization has been offering virtual art classes online for the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso.

Organizers said the lessons are accompanied by music from El Paso Pro-Musica to help inspire young artists during their virtual lessons.

Some of the pieces include music from Artistic Director Zuill Bailey and UTEP Graduate Student Chris Beroes-Haigis.

“We are forging exciting relationships in the community to ensure that young people are exposed to the arts. We applaud Creative Kids for their video lessons during these difficult times of learning, and hope to continue our new joint collaboration into the future,” said Zuill Bailey, Artistic Director of El Paso Pro-Musica.

The first collaboration is “Matisse’s Muse,” with Stephen Ingle who offered the art and history lesson.

You can watch the educational lesson below:

You can find more videos on Creative Kids on their Youtube channel.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/17"

Gov. Abbott announces plan to reopen parts of economy in Texas during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott announces plan to reopen parts of economy in Texas during COVID-19 pandemic"

Juarez coronavirus death rate "doesn't coincide" with reality, mayor says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez coronavirus death rate "doesn't coincide" with reality, mayor says"

Las Palmas/Del Sol Medical Centers set up mini-grocery for workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Palmas/Del Sol Medical Centers set up mini-grocery for workers"

El Paso factory changes production to make 15,000 face masks a week

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso factory changes production to make 15,000 face masks a week"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link