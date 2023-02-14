CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM)- Gadsden I.S.D./Dona Ana Community College will observe a two-hour delay Tuesday morning for schools in the Chaparral community.

This comes after a crash closed the gap road between Anthony and Chaparral.

According to the district, only the Chaparral area will be affected because buses are unable to use the road.

The impacted schools include DACC’s Gadsden Center Campus, Chaparral High, Chaparral Middle, Chaparral Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, Yucca Heights, Desert Trails, and the Chaparral On-Track Pre-K Center.

All schools are expected to resume classes after the gap road is cleared.

