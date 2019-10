A crash has been reported, Friday at around 3:30 p.m., on Loop 375 at Montwood, according to El Paso Police.

All lanes are closed right now according to TxDot. The agency is asking all drivers to seek an alternate route.

Drivers are being allowed back on the loop at Edgemere.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

Loop 375 north @ Montwood, crash. All lanes closed. Traffic must exit Montwood. Plan alternate route.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the crash involved an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Transport van. Two people in the van were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.