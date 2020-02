EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Northeast El Paso.

A vehicle hit a man at Diana and Vulcan at about 8 p.m. Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department and the city incident notification center.

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other information was released by the police. KTSM will update this story as more becomes available.