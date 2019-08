SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) – More than 2,600 homes and businesses in Sunland Park and Santa Teresa are without electricity after a vehicle crash resulted in downed power lines Friday afternoon.

According to El Paso Electric, the outage was reported at about 2:30 p.m.

A total of 2,649 customers are being affected, officials say.

#EPElectric already onsite making repairs to a power outage caused by vehicle accident. Less than 3,000 customers impacted in Sunland Park/Santa Teresa area. Downed power lines at McNutt & Camino Real in Sunland Park, NM. #BeSafe navigating this area. pic.twitter.com/pPOjXV0H7D — El Paso Electric (@ElPasoElectric) August 30, 2019

El Paso Electric says crews are currently on-site working to restore power.

Typical restoration time is about three hours or less, according to its website.