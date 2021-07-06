EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A collision that involved two semi-trucks caused a closure of I-10 in both directions in west El Paso.

According to emergency dispatchers, the incident happened at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday night.

One of the 18-wheelers rolled over which led to the truck driver being trapped inside, according to the El Paso Police Department.

I-10 between Sunland and Executive was closed off in both directions due to rescue efforts.

Police said the freeway is expected to remain closed for “several hours.”

As of 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, the truck driver was still pinned in the rig.

This is a developing story. We will update this article when new information comes into the KTSM 9 News newsroom.

