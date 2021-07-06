Crash involving two semi-trucks, I-10 closed in both directions in west El Paso

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A collision that involved two semi-trucks caused a closure of I-10 in both directions in west El Paso.

According to emergency dispatchers, the incident happened at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday night.

One of the 18-wheelers rolled over which led to the truck driver being trapped inside, according to the El Paso Police Department.

I-10 between Sunland and Executive was closed off in both directions due to rescue efforts.

Police said the freeway is expected to remain closed for “several hours.”

As of 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, the truck driver was still pinned in the rig.

This is a developing story. We will update this article when new information comes into the KTSM 9 News newsroom.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Local artist creates mural in New York City

Rollover crash injures one

Lost pets at the shelter

Dispelling immigration myths

COVID-19 Vaccination clinic in South Juarez

Vehicle fire at Red Sands

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link