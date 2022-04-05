LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – One person was sent to the hospital after an early afternoon wreck in Las Cruces

Las Cruces Police had to close West Picacho Avenue, between Burke Road and Riverside Drive due to the crash and subsequent investigation and clean up.

Police say the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. this afternoon and resulted in at least one victim being injured.



Police spent the afternoon reconstructing the accident scene, diverting traffic as necessary.



No further information is being released at this time.



