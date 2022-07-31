EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash in Central El Paso sent eight people to the hospital late Sunday evening.

According to El Paso Fire Dispatch, the crash happened near U.S. 54 South on the I-10 ramp going to Ciudad Juarez.

Fire dispatch tells KTSM three people were transported to the hospital with severe injuries and five people were transported with minor injuries.

There has been no word yet on what led to the crash. Police remain on the scene.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store