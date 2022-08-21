Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 1:39 a.m., the Special Traffic Investigations unit was dispatched to investigate a traffic collision between a police unit and another vehicle.

The incident happened on on 11377 Gateway West. No injuries were reported.

No other information has been provided at this time.

The story will be updated with more details.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store