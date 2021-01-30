Cowboys for Trump leader refuses virus test in jail

FILE – In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo, County Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks in Santa Fe, N.M., as hundreds of advocates for gun rights rally at the New Mexico Statehouse against a proposed red-flag gun law that has the support of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Griffin, a New Mexico county official who runs a group called “Cowboys for Trump” who had vowed to return to Washington after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol to place a flag on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk was arrested by the FBI on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Griffin was arrested on charges of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The jailed leader of Cowboys for Trump has been held in solitary isolation for two weeks as he refused to take a coronavirus test.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui on Friday said Couy Griffin also ejected offers to speak with an attorney regarding his arrest in connection with the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Griffin has been jailed and charged by federal prosecutors with entering the Capitol grounds. He was arrested Jan. 17 as he returned to Washington.

Griffin has said he wasn’t involved in violence at the Capitol and never went inside the building as he waded among throngs of Trump supporters on an outer balcony.

Federal prosecutors want Griffin held without bail as a flight risk and danger to others, citing a history of threatening comments, racial invective, access to firearms and vows that Joe Biden would never be president.

Faruqui says Griffin’s own actions led to his solitary confinement.

“Simply taking a COVID-19 test, something hundreds of millions of people have safely done across the world, will allow the defendant to exit isolation,” the judge wrote.